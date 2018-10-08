Sections
Hurricane Michael approaches Florida coastline as major Category 4 storm
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 at 9:34 AM
Pretty in Pink: Stars wear pink at the AMAs
(8 images)
Many stars wore pink at the 46th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez wears a flowing Georges Chakra dress. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Halsey wears Redemption. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
AMA host and actress Tracee Ellis Ross wears Pyer Moss. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Khalid wears a pink outfit. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress Vanessa Hudgens wears a Cushnie gown. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Poppy wears a pink outfit and accessorizes with a black latex mask. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Little Dicky (L) poses with Benny Blanco while wearing a pale pink suit. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
