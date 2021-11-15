Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:10 AM

Paul Rudd, Bill Murray attend the premiere of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' in NYC(22 images)

Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson attend the red carpet premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in New York City on November 16, 2021. Based on the original 1984 "Ghostbusters" film, the story follows a family discovering their connections to the original Ghostbusters and a secret legacy in their family. Here's a look at the red carpet.

Cast member Paul Rudd arrives on the red carpet at the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" premiere in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
From left to right, cast members Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Aykroyd (L), Murray and Hudson (not pictured) were all apart of the original 1984 film's cast and are reprising their role in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
A man takes a selfie with the Ghostbusters car on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement