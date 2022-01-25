Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM
Paris fashion: Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2022 Couture Collection
(15 images)
Alexandre Vauthier presents his Spring 2022 Couture Collection in Paris on Tuesday.
A model takes to the catwalk during Alexandre Vauthier's Spring 2022 High-Fashion presentation in Paris on January 25. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
French fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alexandre Vauthier. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alexandre Vauthier. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
