Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 24, 2019 at 9:05 PM
Pantsuits, unique tuxes rule the red carpet at the Oscars
(12 images)
Stars wear tuxes and pantsuits on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Awkwafina of "Crazy Rich Asians." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Billy Porter (L) of "Pose" and husband Adam Smith arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Amy Poehler of "Russian Doll." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jenifer Lewis of "black-ish" arrives on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nominee Diane Warren arrives on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
President of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Elsie Fisher of "Eighth Grade." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
