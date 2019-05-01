Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 1, 2019 at 11:16 PM
Panic! at the Disco, Ella Mai win at the Billboard Music Awards
(40 images)
Winners, Nominees and music industry giants attend the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco appears backstage after winning the award for Top Rock Song for "High Hopes." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ella Mai appears backstage after winning the award for Top R&B Artist. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line appear backstage after winning the award for Best Country Song for "Meant to Be." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Juice Wrld wins the award for Best New Artist. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Dan Smyers (L) and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay appear backstage after winning the award for Top Country Duo/Group. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rappers Offset (L) and Cardi B arrive on the red carpet. Cardi B is nominated 21 times in 18 categories including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Rap Album. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM of BTS arrive on the red carpet. BTS was nominated for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
