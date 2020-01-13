Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Glacier
Kobe Bryant
Jimmy Fallon
Sammy Hagar
Street Uno
WWE Raw
Immigration
Biofuel
Prison deaths
Tapeworm
Coronavirus
Impeachment
Impeachment trial to wrap arguments, move to questioning stage
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 28, 2020 at 9:12 AM
Oscar nominees attend luncheon in LA
(20 images)
Oscar nominees
attend the 92nd annual Academy Awards Oscar nominees lunch at the Loews Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Bong Joon-ho is nominated for Best Director and Best Picture for the film "Parasite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, production designer Ha-jun Lee, film editor Yang Jin-mo, producer Kwak Sin-ae, writer Jin Won Han and director Bong Joon-ho of "Parasite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Director Greta Gerwig was nominated for Best Picture for "Little Women." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was nominated for ten awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
RenĂ©e Zellweger was nominated for Best Actress for "Judy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Brad Pitt was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress for "Harriet." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
NTSB: Chopper carrying Kobe Bryant climbed in moments before crash
Supreme Court allows 'public charge' immigration restriction
Mississippi governor calls for closing prison cell block after 9th death
SpaceX pushes back Starlink launch to Wednesday
Dow Jones falls 450 points amid rising coronavirus concerns
Latest News
Netanyahu bribery indictment filed hours after PM drops immunity request
'The Batman,' starring Robert Pattinson, begins filming
North Korea in emergency mode amid coronavirus outbreak
Britain allows Huawei to play limited role in 5G rollout
Death toll climbs to 8 in Alabama marina fire
Back to Article
/