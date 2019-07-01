Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Plane crash
Famous birthdays
'White Chicks'
Beetles
Zoe Kravitz
Nut tariffs
WorldPride
'Hamburglar'
Hong Kong
Taylor Swift
D'Angelo Russell
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: July 1, 2019 at 12:11 PM
On the runway at Paris haute couture fashion week
(24 images)
Designers present their haute couture fashion collections for the Fall/Winter season the week of June 30- July 4, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
A model takes to the catwalk during Iris Van Herpen's show on Sunday. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Iris Van Herpen uses 3-D printing in her design process and was
featured
in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibit "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology." Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Van Herpen has dressed celebrities from Lady Gaga to Naomi Campbell and constructed costumes for the Paris Opera and the New York City Ballet. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Van Herpen has presented her haute couture collections in Paris since 2011. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Iris Van Herpen. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Iris Van Herpen. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Iris Van Herpen. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
10 killed in plane crash at Texas airport
Expert: Don't blame beetles for killing forests, blame climate change
El Salvador leader takes blame for death of man, girl at U.S. border
Famous birthdays for July 1: Olivia de Havilland, Deborah Harry
India tariffs leave California almond, walnut growers uncertain where to sell crop
Latest News
USS Carney participates in Sea Breeze 2019 naval exercise in Ukraine
'Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel gives birth to baby boy
Buying ammo in California now requires background check
Neil Diamond biographical musical coming to Broadway
Dallas Stars, Corey Perry agree to one-year contract
Back to Article
/