Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Brett Kavanaugh
School safety
National parks
Alpaca vs. cougar
OPEC
Iran
Lions vs. Patriots
China tariffs
Today in history
Banana box cocaine
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 24, 2018 at 2:46 PM
On the runway at Paris Fashion Week
(13 images)
Designers present their Spring/Summer 2019 collections during Paris Fashion Week.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
A model takes to the catwalk during Jacquemus' show on Monday. Photo by Maya Vidon-White
License photo
|
Permalink
Simon Porte Jacquemus was 19 when he started his own
label
while simultaneously working in a Comme des GarĂ§ons boutique. Photo by Maya Vidon-White
License photo
|
Permalink
Jacquemus says of his designs, "I don't do clothes; I do stories." Photo by Maya Vidon-White
License photo
|
Permalink
Jacquemus. Photo by Maya Vidon-White
License photo
|
Permalink
Jacquemus moved from Salon-de-Provence in southern France to Paris at 18 years old to attend ESMOND fashion school. Photo by Maya Vidon-White
License photo
|
Permalink
Jacquemus lost his mother at 19 and left school, never finished his studies. Photo by Maya Vidon-White
License photo
|
Permalink
Jacquemus won the prestigious LVMH Prize, awarded to young designers, twice in his career. Photo by Maya Vidon-White
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Kavanaugh says he won't be 'intimidated into withdrawing'
Students across U.S. met with new safety measures in return to school
Lions defense whips Brady, Patriots 26-10 for first win
Climate change having an outsize impact on national parks
China slams U.S. 'intimidation' as new tariffs kick in
Latest News
Reckless raccoon jumps from ninth story of building
Trade war means much of America's soybean harvest will go unsold
TV stars walk off set in protest of Kavanaugh: #BelieveSurvivors
Browns' Hue Jackson names Baker Mayfield starting QB
Martian moon likely forged by ancient impact, study finds
Back to Article
/