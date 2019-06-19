Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 19, 2019 at 4:31 PM
On the runway at Men's Paris Fashion Week
(10 images)
Designers present their men's fashion collections for spring and summer 2020 in Paris June 18-23, 2019.
A model takes to the catwalk during the presentation of Walter Van Beirendonck's show on Wednesday. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
Belgian Van Beirendonck has
designed
under his namesake label since 1983. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
Van Beirendonck has taught in the fashion department of his alma mater, the Royal Academy of Arts-Antwerp/Belgium, since 1985. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
Van Beirendonck has held exhibitions across Europe and the United States throughout his career. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
Van Beirendonck has worked with artists including U2 and Rei Kawakubo, as well as brands such as Mustang and Coca-Cola. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
Van Beirendonck incorporates humor, sex and cultural commentary into his designs. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
Bright yellow is a recurring color in the collection. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
