Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 25, 2019 at 11:41 PM
On the red carpet at the International Emmy Awards
(8 images)
Actors and actresses from film and television throughout the world arrive in New York for the 47th International Emmy Awards.
Film and television stars from throughout the world arrived on the red carpet for the International Emmys on Monday night. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Best Performance by an Actor nominee Haluk Bilginer stops for a photo. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Best Performance by an Actress nominee Marina Gera arrives on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Marjorie de Sousa attends the International Emmys as a cast member of U.S. telanovela "Al otro lado del muro." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mexican actress Ana Claudia Talancon was nominated along with the cast of "El Recluso." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mexican singer and actress Litzy prepares for the nights awards. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Zawe Ashton poses on the red carpet at the 47th International Emmy Awards. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
