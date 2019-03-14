Sections
Updated: March 14, 2019 at 8:27 PM
On the red carpet at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
(5 images)
Musicians and nominees arrive for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14, 2019.
Halsey is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, and is expected to perform and receive a special Fangirls Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lele Pons. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tiffany Young. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kacey Musgraves is expected to perform. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Scheana Marie. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
