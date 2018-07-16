Home / Entertainment News Photos / Olivia Culpo, Christie Brinkley walk the Sports Illustrated red carpet

Olivia Culpo, Christie Brinkley walk the Sports Illustrated red carpet (16 images)

Sports Illustrated models walk the red carpet at the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday. Photos by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Updated: July 16, 2018 at 11:41 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
share with pinterest
Comments Comments
Model Olivia Culpo
License photo | Permalink
Model Christie Brinkley, who was featured in three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers in the 1980s, poses on the carpet.
License photo | Permalink
American snowboarder Brenna Huckaby
License photo | Permalink
Editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue MJ Day
License photo | Permalink
Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek
License photo | Permalink
Sports Illustrated model Chase Carter
License photo | Permalink
Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil
License photo | Permalink