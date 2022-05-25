Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 25, 2022 at 7:08 AM
Octavia Spencer turns 50: a look back
(21 images)
Octavia Spencer, known for award-winning roles in "The Help" and "Hidden Figures,"
turns 50
on May 25, 2022. Here's a look back through the years.
Cast member Octavia Spencer attends the premiere of the film "Drag Me to Hell" in Los Angeles on May 12, 2009. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Spencer, a cast member in "The Help," attends the premiere of the film at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on August 9, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Director Tate Taylor (L) and Spencer arrive for the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on January 7, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Spencer, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for "The Help," poses in the press room during the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
