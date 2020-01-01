Don Larsen tips his hat at Yankee Stadium before the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles in the final game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on September 21, 2008. The Yankees pitcher is the only person in history to throw a perfect game in a World Series. He died on January 1, 2020, at the age 90. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nick Gordon (R) stands with his girlfriend, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Los Angeles on August 16, 2012. Gordon died on January 1, 2020, due to a drug overdose at the age of 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI