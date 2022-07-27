American writer and producer Norman Lear, known for his television shows "All In The Family" and "The Jeffersons," turns 100 on July 27, 2022. Here's a look back at his career through the years.
Actor Warren Beatty (R) holds the Eleanor Roosevelt award for political activism presented to him by Norman Lear during the Americans for Democratic Action dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 30, 1999. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lear (L) poses with a first printing of the Declaration of Independence that he and partner David Hayden purchased for $8.14 million dollars during Sothebys internet auction in New York City on June 29, 2000. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Lear stands with school children viewing a copy of the "Declaration of Independence" which Lear donated to the "Democracy Plaza" exhibit on display at New York's Rockefeller Center on October 20, 2004. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI