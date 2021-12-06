Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:23 AM

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem attend the premiere of 'Being the Ricardos' in LA(10 images)

Cast including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, who star as famed couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, attend the premiere of "Being the Ricardos," directed and written by Aaron Sorkin, at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Monday. Here's a look at the red carpet.

Cast members Javier Bardem (L) and Nicole Kidman attend the premiere of "Being the Ricardos" at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Kidman plays the role of Lucille Ball, the iconic star of "I Love Lucy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Bardem plays Ball's real life and on-screen husband of "I Love Lucy," Desi Arnaz. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
From left, cast members Bardem, Kidman, Nina Arianda and J.K. Simmons. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement