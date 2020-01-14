Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 15, 2020 at 8:44 AM
Nicolas Cage, Kesha attend the 'Color Out of Space' premiere in LA
(7 images)
Cast members attend the "Color Out of Space" premiere at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Left to right, cast members Madeleine Arthur, Julian Hilliard and Nicolas Cage attend the premiere. Arthur stars as Lavinia Gardner, Hilliard as Jack Gardner and Cage as Nathan Gardner. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Arthur. The film is
based on a short story
by H.P. Lovecraft. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cage (L) and recording artist Kesha. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kesha. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Brendan Meyer stars as Benny Gardner in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cage (L) and actor Alex Wolff. Wolff is known for his roles in "Hereditary" and "Jumanji: The Next Level." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt (R) and his wife Meredith Salenger attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
