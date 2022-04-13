The Library of Congress has chosen 25 selections to be added to the National Recording Registry. Here's a look at the 2022 inductees.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt speaks to the nation in a radio broadcast from the White House in 1938. "Franklin D. Roosevelt: Complete Presidential Speeches" from 1933-1945 has been added. UPI Photo/Files
Andy Williams arrives for the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 18, 2009. His 1964 single “Moon River” has been added. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
"The Four Tops" entertain the crowd under the Gateway Arch during the final night of the Fair in St. Louis on July 4, 2000. Their 1966 single "Reach Out, I’ll Be There" has been added. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI