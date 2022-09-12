Naomi Watts attends 'Goodnight Mommy' premiere in New York(8 images)
Cast members attend the premiere of Amazon horror film "Goodnight Mommy" at the Metrograph theater in New York City on Wednesday. The film follows twin brothers who arrive at their mother's (Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages -- the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery -- and immediately sense something doesn't add up.
Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet at Amazon Prime Video's "Goodnight Mommy" premiere at Metrograph in New York City on September 14, 2022. The film is based on a 2014 Austrian horror film of the same name. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI