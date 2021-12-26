Top News
Trending
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:57 PM
NYC prepares for New Year's Eve
(8 images)
Workers install 192 sparkling, new Waterford Crystal triangles featuring this year's "Gift of Wisdom" design
on the Times Square
New Year's Eve Ball in New York City on December 27, 2021.
Workers install the new Waterford Crystal triangles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Waterford Crystal triangles feature this year's "Gift of Wisdom" design. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The ball is 12-feet in diameter and made of 192 sparkling crystals. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Workers put together the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
