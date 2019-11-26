Workers surround the 2 and 0 numerals for the 2020 New Year's Eve celebration as they arrive in Times Square in New York City on December 11. The seven-foot-tall numerals arrived on a flatbed truck on 46th Street and Broadway. The weather for the celebration is predicted to be dry and tranquil. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The numerals will be brought to the top of 1 Times Square as part of the "2020" sign that lights up at midnight on New Year's Eve to announce the beginning of the New Year at the completion of the ball drop. Ryan Seacrest is set to host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" along with Lucy Hale in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Workers remove a panel of newly designed Waterford crystals that make up the 12,000 pound ball that annually drops over Times Square on New Year's Eve. Post Malone is set to headline the celebration. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Workers will install 192 new sparkling Waterford Crystal triangles, for a total of 2,688 triangles, featuring this year's "Gift of Goodwill" design on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI