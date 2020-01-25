Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 25, 2020 at 11:43 AM
MusiCares 2020 honors Aerosmith as Person of the Year
(15 images)
Stars attended the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Aerosmith on January 24, 2020, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Actor Channing Tatum and British singer and songwriter Jessie J arrive for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian arrive for the event. MusiCares provides financial assistance, addiction recovery, outreach and other resources to musicians in need. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alice Cooper and his daughter Calico Cooper. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge (L) and actress Linda Wallem. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jason Mraz. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Australian musician Orianthi. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jerry Cantrell (L) and and Cesar Gueikian. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Hillary Clinton says she was humbled by docuseries
Chicago company recalls 2,000 pounds of ground beef
Australian Open: Coaches saw greatness in 'Coco' Gauff, Sofia Kenin early on
Impeachment: Trump's legal team says he 'did absolutely nothing wrong'
Watch live: Astronauts complete Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer repairs during spacewalk
Latest News
Iraqi security forces fire tear gas, live bullets amid protests
Reports: U.S. orders diplomats to leave Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak
Fiona Shaw to star in Season 2 of BBC's 'Baptiste'
Chance the Rapper to host 'Punk'd' revival on Quibi
Watch live: Astronauts complete Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer repairs during spacewalk
Back to Article
/