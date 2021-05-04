Mother's Day: Celebrity moms with their children(40 images)
In honor of Mother's Day, May 9, 2021, here's a look at some celebrity moms who brought the kids along for a walk on the red carpet over the past few years -- before the COVID-19 pandemic halted live events.
From left to right, Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, arrive for the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ashlee Simpson (R) and her husband, Evan Ross, pose with their daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, and her son, Bronx Wentz, during the premiere of "Frozen II" in Los Angeles on November 7, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI