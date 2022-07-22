Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM
Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson attend 'Rings of Power' premiere
(12 images)
Cast members attend the premiere of
Amazon Prime Video's "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"
at the Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif., on Monday.
Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" at the Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif., on August 15. 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cynthia Addai-Robinson stars as Míriel. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Charlie Vickers stars as Halbrand. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Markella Kavenagh stars as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
