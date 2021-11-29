Trending
Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:32 AM

Moments from the red carpet at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in London(21 images)

Actors, musicians and models from around the world attend the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, London, on November 29, 2021. Here's a look at the red carpet fashion.

Jourdan Dunn attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Priyanka Chopra (L) and husband, Nick Jonas. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Dua Lipa. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Billie Piper. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
