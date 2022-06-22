Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Big-eared goat
Boa constrictor
Taiwan
Washington Commanders
Paris Jackson
Rob Gronkowski
Floating restaurant
Supreme Court
Bill Cosby
Gun violence bill
Meryl Streep
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 22, 2022 at 9:44 AM
Moments from the Westminster Dog Show
(17 images)
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is held for competitors to show off their dog's skill in either obedience or agility at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., on Tuesday.
Teddy the Norwich Terrier gets groomed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., on June 21, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Elliott The Bichon Frise sits in-front of a fan while being groomed. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Abby The Xoloitzcuintle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A Scottish Terrier. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement