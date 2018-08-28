Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 29, 2018 at 11:50 AM
Moments from the Venice Film Festival
(7 images)
Red carpet moments from the 75th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. The festival runs from August 29 thru September 8, 2018.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Ryan Gosling, who plays Neil Armstrong in the biopic "First Man," attends a photo call for the film on Wednesday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Gosling (L) and Claire Foy, who plays Janet Armstrong in "First Man," pose at the photo call. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British actress Olivia Hamilton plays Pat White in "First Man." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British actress Vanessa Redgrave (R), recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, and husband, Italian actor Franco Nero attend a photo call. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
English actress Naomi Watts attends the Jury photo call on Wednesday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro attends the Jury photo call. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Austrian actor Christoph Waltz attends the Jury photo call. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
