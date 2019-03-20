Moments from the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition(16 images)
Dancers compete at the 8th annual Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition at Symphony Space on Tuesday in New York City. The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition features dancers from around the world competing for monetary prizes, scholarships and company contracts.
The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition, founded by Russian dancer Valentina Kozlova, was started in 2011 in Boston and has taken place in cities across the world ever since. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI