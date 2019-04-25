Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 25, 2019 at 9:23 AM
Moments from the Tribeca Film Festival
(15 images)
Stars of film and television participate in the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City starting April 24 through May 5, 2019.
Director and writer Roger Ross Williams (R) and festival co-founder Robert De Niro arrive on the red carpet for the "The Apollo" screening on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Angela Bassett of "Black Panther." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Smokey Robinson appears in the film as himself. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kim Cattrall of "Sex and the City." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kathy Najimy of "Hocus Pocus." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Piper Perabo of "Coyote Ugly." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
