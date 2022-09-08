Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival(20 images)
Stars and industry giants attend the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, which features the premiere of "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5, starring Elisabeth Moss, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," starring Daniel Radcliffe, and "On the Come Up" from director Sanaa Lathan. The festival runs through September 18.
Elisabeth Moss attends the Toronto International Film Festival screening of Hulu's ''The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 in Canada on September 8, 2022. The show will come to an end with a sixth and final season. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI