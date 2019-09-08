Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
'Brady Renovation'
Kawhi Leonard
Nissan
Abortion
Medical marijuana
Famous birthdays
Boat fire
Trump resorts
Iran
Medal of Valor
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 9, 2019 at 2:46 PM
Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival
(87 images)
Film stars and industry giants attend the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto from Thursday through September 15, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Ansel Elgort attends the world premiere of "The Goldfinch" at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 8. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman and Oakes Fegley attend the world premiere of "The Goldfinch" at Roy Thomson Hall. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Finn Wolfhard attends the world premiere of '"The Goldfinch." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ashleigh Cummings attends the world premiere of "The Goldfinch." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alfie Allen arrives for the world premiere of '"Jojo Rabbit" at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 8. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sarah Paulson attends the world premiere of "The Goldfinch." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Nicole Kidman attends the world premiere of "The Goldfinch." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Authorities serve search warrants in California boat fire probe
Medical marijuana patients can face problems in other states
'Brady Renovation' bittersweet without Florence Henderson, Robert Reed
High fat diet may cause brain changes, leading to increased desire to eat
Air Force orders probe of layovers at Trump resorts
Latest News
U.S. border arrests down as Mexico's enforcement rises
Louisiana man faces down bold bear on back porch
Littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords heads to Pacific with ship-killing weaponry
Women go undercover as men in Bravo's 'In a Man's World'
Wife's gas neglecting habit leads to $1 million lottery prize
Back to Article
/