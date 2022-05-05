Trending
Updated: May 5, 2022 at 9:13 AM

Moments from the 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere(24 images)

Tom Cruise arrives on the deck of the USS Midway aircraft carrier via helicopter for the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in San Diego on Wednesday.

Cast member Tom Cruise attends for the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the USS Midway in San Diego on May 4, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Miles Teller. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Monica Barbaro. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Lewis Pullman. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
