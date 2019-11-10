Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 11, 2019 at 7:57 AM
Moments from the People's Choice Awards
(141 images)
Stars pose on the red carpet and with their awards at the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019.
Pink appears backstage with her People's Champion Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cole Sprouse appears backstage with his Male TV Star of 2019 award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Noah Centineo appears backstage with his award for Comedy Movie Star of 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tanya Rad (L) and Becca Tilley appear backstage with their award for Pop Podcast 2019 for "Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Singers Blake Shelton (R) and Gwen Stefani. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actor Zendaya. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Singer Pink. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
