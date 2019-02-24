Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 at 7:43 AM
Moments from the Oscars red carpet
(93 images)
Nominees and celebrities walk the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Billy Porter (L) of "Pose" and husband Adam Smith arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lady Gaga was nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for "A Star is Born." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Amatus Sami-Karim and husband Mahershala Ali (R) arrive on the red carpet. Ali was nominated for Actor in a Supporting Role for "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Glenn Close was nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for "The Wife." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Regina King was nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for "If Beale Street Could Talk." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Spike Lee was nominated for Best Director and Adapted Screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Bohemian Rhapsody" actors from left to right, Gwilym Lee, Allen Leech, Joseph Mazzello, and Ben Hardy arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
