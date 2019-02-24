Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 24, 2019 at 6:21 PM
Moments from the Oscar red carpet
(39 images)
Nominees and celebrities walk the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Billy Porter (L) of "Pose" and husband Adam Smith arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Spike Lee was nominated for Best Director and Adapted Screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Yalitza Aparicio (L) and Marina De Tavira of "Roma" arrive on the red carpet. Aparicio was nominated for Actress in a Leading Role and De Tavira was nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Giada Colagrande (L) and husband Willem Dafoe arrive on the red carpet. Dafoe was nominated for Actor in a Leading Role for "At Eternity's Gate." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Constance Wu of "Crazy Rich Asians." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Marianne Farley was nominated for Live Action Short Film for "Marguerite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Musician and author Questlove. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
