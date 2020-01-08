Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 9, 2020 at 8:26 AM
Moments from the National Board Of Review Gala in NYC
(25 images)
Stars arrive on the red carpet at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on January 8, 2020 in New York City.
Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her role in "Judy." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Adam Sandler won Best Actor for "Uncut Gems." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kathy Bates won Best Supporting Actress for "Richard Jewell." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kang-Ho Song, star of "Parasite," which won Best Foreign Language Film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Us" actress Lupita Nyong'o. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"The Irishman" director Martin Scorsese (L) and singer/songwriter Bruce Springsteen. "Irishman" won Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Knives Out" actor Daniel Craig. The film won Best Ensemble. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
