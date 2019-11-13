Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 13, 2019 at 10:49 PM
Moments from the Latin Grammy Person of the Year gala
(21 images)
Honoree Juanes and other stars arrive for the Latin Grammy Person of the Year gala at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev., on Wednesday.
Honoree Juanes. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
President and CEO of The Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Gabriel Abaroa (L) and President & CEO of The Recording Academy Deborah Dugan. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Honoree Juanes (2nd from right), Karen Martinez and their children Paloma Aristizabal (L), Dante Aristizabal (2nd from right), and Luna Aristizabal (R). Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Musician Draco Rosa. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Singer Lali. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Singer Juan Ingaramo. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Singer Feid. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
