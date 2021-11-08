Watch Live
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:11 AM

Moments from the LACMA gala red carpet(26 images)

Actors, musicians, directors and celebrities attend LACMA's Art+Film 10th annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 6, 2021. Here's a look at the red carpet.

Olivia Wilde attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lil Nas X. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dakota Johnson. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Diane Keaton (L) and Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
