Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archive
Almanac
Watch Live
Former President Barack Obama speaks at U.N. Climate Change Conference in Scotland
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:11 AM
Moments from the LACMA gala red carpet
(26 images)
Actors, musicians, directors and celebrities attend LACMA's Art+Film 10th annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 6, 2021. Here's a look at the red carpet.
Olivia Wilde attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lil Nas X. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Dakota Johnson. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Diane Keaton (L) and Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement