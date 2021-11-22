Trending
Moments from the International Emmy Awards in NYC(17 images)

Actors, directors, producers and celebrities from around the globe attend the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Monday. Here's a look at some winners and the red carpet.

From left to right, Sofia Helin, director Alexander Eik and producer Silje Hopland Eik won TV Movie/Mini-Series for "Atlantic Crossing" at the International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Director Gregory Monro and producer Martin Laurent won the award for Arts Programming for "Kubrick By Kubrick." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Derek McLean (L) and Daniel Nettleton won the award for Non-Scripted Entertainment for "The Masked Singer." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dirk Nowitzki (R) presents German journalist Dr. Thomas Bellut the International Emmy Directorate Award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
