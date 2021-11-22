Moments from the International Emmy Awards in NYC(17 images)
Actors, directors, producers and celebrities from around the globe attend the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Monday. Here's a look at some winners and the red carpet.
From left to right, Sofia Helin, director Alexander Eik and producer Silje Hopland Eik won TV Movie/Mini-Series for "Atlantic Crossing" at the International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI