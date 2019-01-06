Sections
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 at 8:50 AM
Moments from the InStyle Golden Globes afterparty
(14 images)
Stars of film and television arrive at the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 6, 2019.
Singer Taylor Swift. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Patricia Arquette (R), Ben Stiller (C) and his daughter Ella Stiller clown around as they arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Ben Whishaw winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for "A Very English Scandal." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Emily Blunt (L) and husband John Krasinski of "A Quiet Place." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
From left to right, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o of "Black Panther." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Laverne Cox of "Glam Masters." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Claire Foy (L) of "First Man" and Richard Gere of "Pretty Woman" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
