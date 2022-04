Doja Cat. She is nominated for: Record of the Year for "Kiss Me More," Album of the Year for "Montero," Album Of The Year for "Planet Her (Deluxe)," Song Of The Year for "Kiss Me More," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More," Best Pop Vocal Album for "Planet Her (Deluxe)," Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Need To Know" and Best Rap Song for "Best Friend." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI