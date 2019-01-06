Sections
Updated: Jan. 6, 2019 at 9:16 PM
Moments from the Golden Globes red carpet
(51 images)
Stars of film and television walk the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.
Co-hosts Sandra Oh (L) and Andy Samberg pose on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Multi-instrumentalist Joanna Newsom (L) and husband Samberg pose on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actors from left to right, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of "Fleabag," co-host Sandra Oh, and Jodie Comer of "Killing Eve" pose on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for her role in "A Star is Born." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kristen Bell was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for "The Good Place." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Julia Roberts was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for "Homecoming." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rami Malek was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
