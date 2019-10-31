Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 2, 2019 at 1:35 PM
Moments from the Day N Vegas music festival
(13 images)
Miguel, Juice Wrld and Nav performed on the opening day of the inaugural Day N Vegas music festival held November 1-3, 2019, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
American singer Miguel performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1, 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Rap artist Nav performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1, 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Kiana Lede performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1, 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Lil Uzi Vert performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1, 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Rap artist 6lack performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1, 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Juice Wrld performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1, 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Michigan-based rapper Choker performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1, 2019. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
