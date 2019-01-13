Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 13, 2019 at 10:31 PM
Moments from the Critics' Choice red carpet
(5 images)
Stars of film and television walk the blue carpet at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Nicole Kidman was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "Boy Erased." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress and Best Song for "A Star is Born." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Julia Roberts was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for "Homecoming." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Elsie Fisher was nominated for Best Young Actor/Actress and Best Actress in a Comedy for "Eighth Grade." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Viggo Mortensen was nominated for Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy for "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Polls: Majority oppose border wall, blame Trump for shutdown
Winter storm moves east, leaves thousands without power on Atlantic coast
McCarthy: 'Action will be taken' after King's comments on white supremacy
Netanyahu: Israel conducted airstrikes on Iranian weapons in Syria
2 injured, 3 suspects wanted in shooting at Utah mall
Latest News
'Americans,' 'Mrs. Maisel' win Critics' Choice Awards for TV
Winnipeg Jets outlast Anaheim Ducks in OT thriller
'Game of Thrones' Season 8 to premiere April 14
Sebastian Aho's hat trick leads Hurricanes past Predators
Saints survive Eagles, advance to NFC Championship
Back to Article
/