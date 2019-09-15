Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Sept. 16, 2019 at 8:15 AM
Moments from the Creative Arts Emmys
(25 images)
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday and honored those in the technical and acting categories.
"Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Game of Thrones" star Carice van Houten attends the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown (L) and actress Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Olivia Munn attends the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Maya Rudolph attends the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Russian Doll" actress Natasha Lyonne attends the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Russian Doll" actor Charlie Barnett attends the show Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
