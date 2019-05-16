Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 16, 2019 at 9:50 AM
Moments from the Cannes Film Festival
(54 images)
Stars grace the red carpet during the the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Singer Elton John (L) and actor Taron Egerton arrive at a photocall for the film "Rocketman" on Thursday. Egerton plays John in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
John (L) and husband David Furnish arrive at the photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
John (L) and lyricist Bernie Taupin arrive at the photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
From left to right, director Dexter Fletcher, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden and Egerton arrive at a photocall. Howard plays Sheila Eileen and Madden plays John Reid in the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Madden (L) and Egerton joke at the photocall. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
The cast of "Les Miserables" arrives on the red carpet before the screening of their film on Wednesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Ladj Ly, center with glasses, and members of the cast arrive on the red carpet. Ly directed and co-wrote the film. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
