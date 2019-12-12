Sections
Updated: Dec. 13, 2019 at 8:43 AM
Moments from the Billboard Women in Music red carpet
(13 images)
Musicians and entertainers attend Billboard's 14th annual Women in Music event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 14th annual Billboard Women in Music event. Swift
became the first-ever recipient
of Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Cyndi Lauper. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress Jameela Jamil. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rapper Rapsody. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Eilish and singer and producer Finneas O'Connell. The two are siblings. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
/