Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM
Moments from the Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet
(12 images)
The Billboard Latin Music Awards took place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., on October 21, 2020. The show was postponed from April in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ozuna walks the red carpet at the 2020 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the BB&T center in Sunrise, Florida on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chesca walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Frederik Oldenburg walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Vanessa Claudio walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Christian Acosta walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alix Aspe walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Carlos Adyan walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
