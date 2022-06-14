Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 14, 2022 at 8:52 AM
Moments from the American Ballet Theatre gala
(13 images)
American Ballet Theatre held its first gala event since 2019 at Lincoln Center in New York City on Monday. The gala was held in celebration of ABT leadership.
Eric Rutherford arrives on the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 13, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Anna Chlumsky. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hee Seo. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Gabriella Uhl. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
