Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 7, 2019 at 7:07 PM
Moments from the ACM Awards red carpet
(17 images)
Country music stars attend the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. The show will broadcast live on CBS.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Chris Lucas (L) and Preston Brust of LOCASH were nominated for Duo of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Riley Green. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cody Alan (L) of "Forever My Girl" and Trea Smith attend the awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Dylan Scott. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jordan Davis (L) and singer Kristen O'Connor walk the red carpet. Davis was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Brandi Johnson (L) and singer-songwriter Cody Johnson attend the awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
NCAA women's national championship game: How to watch, game time
CNN's Don Lemon engaged to longtime beau Tim Malone
Mick Mulvaney: Democrats will 'never' see Trump's tax returns
Worker dies setting up Coachella music, arts festival stage
Brazil bridge collapses after ferryboat crash on Moju River
Latest News
Raiders' Antonio Brown attacks Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media
Diamondbacks' catcher Avila placed on IL after hurting quad following homerun
Trump announces resignation of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen
Nunes to send eight criminal referrals to DOJ over Trump-Russia probe
Zion Williamson wins Naismith Trophy; Vols' Rick Barnes named Coach of the Year
Back to Article
/